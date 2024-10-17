GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 659 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Wedbush raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

