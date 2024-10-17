GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,326,000 after buying an additional 90,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,022,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $443,602.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

