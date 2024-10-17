Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $163.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

