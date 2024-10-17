GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,242 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,177 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,879,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,721 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 234,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

