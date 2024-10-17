DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after buying an additional 144,945 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

