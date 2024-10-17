Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,833 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $292,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $99.52 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

