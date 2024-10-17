Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.15% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $907.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

