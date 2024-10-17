Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 903 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $5,590,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

IAT opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $723.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

