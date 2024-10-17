DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,360,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $842,618,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 115,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

