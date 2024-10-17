Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,789,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,849,000 after purchasing an additional 192,613 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 47.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,940 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,563,000 after purchasing an additional 841,518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 988,336 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,829,000 after purchasing an additional 216,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

