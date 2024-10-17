Truist Financial Corp Has $444,000 Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,370,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,318,000 after acquiring an additional 208,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.40 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,887. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,887. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

