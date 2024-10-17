Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

