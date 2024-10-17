GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 1,590,558 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after buying an additional 1,385,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,220,000 after purchasing an additional 487,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $13,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.