GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 45.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,521,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 789,985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,566,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,905,000 after purchasing an additional 552,645 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock worth $228,013. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

NOG stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

