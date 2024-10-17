LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after purchasing an additional 300,536 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,179,460.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $562,705 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

