SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMP opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

