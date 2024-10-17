SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,780 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,780 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 122.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

