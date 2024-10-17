SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

MTN opened at $171.86 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.26%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

