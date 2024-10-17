SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,901 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,003.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 159,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145,194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,359,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 141,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 114,891 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:JBGS opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

