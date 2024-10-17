SG Americas Securities LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 5.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.8% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GGG. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.