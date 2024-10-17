Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,234,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after purchasing an additional 768,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 547,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $34,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

