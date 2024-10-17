McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley Sells 2,346 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $312.93 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $315.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.19. The company has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $23,560,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 111,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.