Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of RVMD opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $51.00.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
