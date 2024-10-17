Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after buying an additional 1,712,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

