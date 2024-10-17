Phillip Securities Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Accumulate

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Phillip Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.83. Phillip Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

