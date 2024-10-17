Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 150,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 122,579 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $3,804,852.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 4.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.