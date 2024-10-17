BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 56,853 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,152,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,376,637. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $344,502.45.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $607,939.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

