Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Coty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,796,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 890,626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after buying an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coty by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,955,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 780,685 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

