SG Americas Securities LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Ichor stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

