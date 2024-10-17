7,219 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAY. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Shares of DAY opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

