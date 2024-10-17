BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

