SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,585 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

