SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Artivion by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Artivion by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Artivion by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Artivion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,633.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,109 shares of company stock valued at $951,935. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AORT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

