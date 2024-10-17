SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,096 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 487.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $854,014 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

