SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. UBS Group upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.