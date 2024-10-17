SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,794 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,794 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after purchasing an additional 753,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,027 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.5 %

REXR stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.