SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 278,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $158.74.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.