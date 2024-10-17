SG Americas Securities LLC Has $450,000 Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth $39,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,566.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,566.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock worth $477,394. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. Northland Securities started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

View Our Latest Report on RealReal

RealReal Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $349.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.