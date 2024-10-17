SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $456,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 327.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 139.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.97% of the company's stock.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asana declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
