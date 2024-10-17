SG Americas Securities LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,321 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of KD opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

