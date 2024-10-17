SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,741 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.