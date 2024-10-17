Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,648 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Porch Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group Stock Performance

Porch Group stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark decreased their price target on Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

Read Our Latest Report on PRCH

Porch Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.