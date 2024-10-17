Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

