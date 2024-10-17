Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,584 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 131.82% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

