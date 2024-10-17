Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 117,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 104,889 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.