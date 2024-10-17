19,675 Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

