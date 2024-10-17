SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 135,367 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,367 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $818,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.1 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.71.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

