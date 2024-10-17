SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,409 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $4,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 97.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Price Performance

NYSE:NNI opened at $115.21 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a current ratio of 33.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

