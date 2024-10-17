Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $71,000 in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth $13,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,524,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARQ in the second quarter valued at $285,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.40. Arq, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

ARQ ( NASDAQ:ARQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARQ news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,658. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

