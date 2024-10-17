SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 337.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.30. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,228.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

