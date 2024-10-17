SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 3.0 %

EXEL opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.